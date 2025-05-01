- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
Mean: Videos & Practice Problems
Mean Practice Problems
A wildlife researcher records the intervals (in hours) between bird migration departures from a coastal site as follows: ,,,,. Approximate the sample mean interval between departures.
An instructor reports two scores for a short quiz: and . One is the mean and the other is the median. The score distribution is left-skewed because many students scored near the top. Which value is the mean? Choose the best answer.
Consider the dataset . If the outlier is replaced with , which statement correctly summarizes how the median and mean would change?
A coffee shop manager sampled the service time from placing an order to receiving coffee for a random sample of customers and found the sample mean service time was seconds. Determine the best point estimate for the mean service time of the customers who visited that day.
Worldwide, the proportion of male births is about . Autoimmune thyroid disease (AITD) occurs more often in females than in males. Researchers wondered whether families with a child who has AITD have a different male-to-female ratio among siblings compared to the general population. They collected records from families with a child diagnosed with AITD. Among the cases, were male and were female. The male AITD cases had male siblings and female siblings. The female AITD cases had male siblings and female siblings.
If there are a total of male siblings in the study, how many female siblings are there?
Suppose exam scores in a statistics class are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . A group of students had an average score of . Simulate obtaining simple random samples of size from a normal population with mean and standard deviation . For each sample, calculate the sample mean. What does each sample mean represent?
A random variable represents the number of pets in a household. The probability distribution is as follows:
Calculate the mean of .
A company records the following number of sales per day over a week: 12, 15, 10, 18, 20, 14, 11. What is the mean number of sales per day?
A dataset contains the values: 4, 5, 6, 7, 50. How does the value 50 affect the mean compared to the other values?
Given the sample data: 8, 12, 15, 10, use the formula x̄ = Σx/n to find the mean.
Calculate the population mean (μ) for the following data: 7, 9, 13, 11, 10, using the formula μ = Σx/N.
A sample has data values: 6, 8, 10. If a new value of 30 is added, how does the mean change?
A real estate agent calculates the mean price of 5 houses: \$200,000, \$210,000, \$220,000, \$230,000, and \$1,000,000. What does the mean indicate about the typical house price in this neighborhood?
A survey records the following number of hours studied by 6 students: 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12. What is the mean number of hours studied?
A teacher calculates the mean test score for a class. One student was absent and scored 0 on a makeup test. Should the teacher use the mean to summarize class performance? Why or why not?
If a sample of exam scores has a mean of 75, how would you write this using statistical notation?
A sample of 5 products has weights (in kg): 2.5, 3.0, 2.0, 4.0, 3.5. What is the mean weight?
A researcher has a sample of 8 data points from a population of 100. Which notation should be used for the mean of the sample and the mean of the population, respectively?
A company’s employee salaries are: \$30,000, \$32,000, \$35,000, \$36,000, \$200,000. What does the mean salary suggest about the typical employee’s earnings?
A dataset has a mean of 20 based on 4 values. If a new value of 100 is added, what can you say about the new mean?
A dataset of monthly incomes is: \$2,000, \$2,200, \$2,100, \$2,300, \$10,000. What is the main limitation of using the mean to describe this data?