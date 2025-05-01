- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Median: Videos & Practice Problems
Median Practice Problems
A company records the following monthly sales (in thousands): 15, 22, 18, 25, 20. What is the median sales value?
A survey collects the following ages: 21, 19, 23, 25, 20, 22. What is the median age?
Which statement best describes a disadvantage of using the mean instead of the median in a data set with outliers?
In which scenario is the median preferred over the mean as a measure of center?
A company has 100 employees. Most earn between \$40,000 and \$60,000, but the CEO earns \$2,000,000. Which measure of center best represents the typical employee's salary?
A real estate agency reports the following home sale prices: \$200,000, \$220,000, \$250,000, \$275,000, \$2,000,000. Which measure of center should be used to describe the typical home price?
If a data set is highly skewed to the right due to a few large outliers, which measure of center is less affected?
A data set of annual incomes is skewed due to a few extremely high earners. Which measure of center should be reported to best summarize the typical income?
When viewing a histogram with a long tail to the right, which measure of center is likely to be more representative?
A histogram of exam scores shows most students scored between 60 and 80, but a few scored below 30. Which measure of center should be used?
A dataset contains the following values: 2, 3, 3, 4, 100. Calculate both the mean and median, and determine which is a better measure of center.
A tech startup has 10 employees with salaries: \$50k, \$55k, \$60k, \$65k, \$70k, \$75k, \$80k, \$85k, \$90k, \$500k. Which measure of center should be reported to describe the typical salary?