Complements: Videos & Practice Problems
Complements Practice Problems
The table below shows the age distribution of the population of Maple City. What is the probability that a randomly chosen person is not younger than years old?
Write a statement that represents the complement of the following event: A randomly chosen smart device has more than one software issue.
The pie chart below displays the number of employees (in millions) by job sector in a country:
What is the probability that a randomly selected employee does not work in the healthcare sector?
A certain city uses the area code . The local phone numbers in this city are digits long, and the first digit cannot be , , or . If you randomly generate a -digit local phone number for this area, what is the probability that you do not generate your friend's exact phone number on the first attempt?
If is an event in a sample space, which of the following is always true about and its complement ?
Traffic data show that the probability a commuter drives a car to work is . What is the probability that a commuter does not drive a car to work?
A probability experiment has sample space . Let event . List the outcomes in , and find .
Let the sample space be , and the event . List and determine assuming all outcomes are equally likely.
A health report states that a randomly selected -year-old man has a probability of living to age . Find the probability that at least of independently selected -year-old men will not live to be . Is this outcome unusual at the level?
A clinical trial reports that a particular side effect occurs for an individual with probability . For a small cohort of independent participants, what is the probability that at least one participant experiences the side effect? Report your answer rounded to four decimal places.
A critical spacecraft sensor has a probability of failure of and is protected by a triple modular redundancy system ( identical sensors, the system works if at least work). What is the probability that the system does not fail?
A biased coin lands heads with probability , independently on each toss. What is the probability that, in independent tosses, the coin shows heads in a row but does not land heads on all tosses?
A device requires three independent components to function. The reliability (probability of working) of component is , for component is , and for component is . Would the device functioning (i.e., all three working) be considered unusual using the standard threshold?
Which of the following best describes the complement of an event A in probability?
Which of the following is NOT a common notation for the complement of event A?
A bag contains 7 red marbles and 3 blue marbles. What is the probability of randomly selecting a blue marble?
If a standard deck of 52 cards is shuffled, what is the probability of drawing a heart?
If the probability of event A is 0.4, what is the probability of the complement of A?
If the probability of drawing a king from a deck is 4/52, what is the probability of NOT drawing a king?
If the probability of event B is 0.35, what is the sum of the probability of B and its complement?
A spinner has 8 equal sections. The probability of landing on section C is 0.125. What is the sum of the probability of landing on C and not landing on C?
When rolling a six-sided die, what is the probability of NOT rolling an even number?
A card is drawn from a standard deck. What is the probability that it is NOT a spade?
If the probability of an event is 0.2, what is this probability as a fraction?
Why might it be more efficient to calculate the probability of NOT drawing an ace from a deck by using the complement formula rather than counting all non-ace cards?
In a lottery with 1,000 tickets and only 2 winning tickets, which method is more efficient to find the probability of NOT winning: counting all losing tickets or using the complement formula?