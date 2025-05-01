- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem: Videos & Practice Problems
Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem Practice Problems
A machine fills bottles with a mean volume of milliliters and standard deviation milliliters. A sample of bottles is taken. The probability that the sample mean exceeds _____ milliliters is . Find the threshold value.
The distribution of the time to complete a vehicle safety inspection is skewed to the right. Records show the mean inspection time is minutes with a standard deviation of minutes. What sample size is commonly required so that the sampling distribution of the sample mean can be approximated by a normal distribution for probability calculations?
If a random sample of size is drawn from a population that is exactly normal with mean and variance , which statement is correct about the sampling distribution of the sample mean ?
True or False: If you want to decrease the standard error of the mean by a factor of , you must increase the sample size by a factor of .
Which term best names the probability distribution of all possible sample means of size from a population with parameters and ?
A simple random sample of size is drawn from a very large population with population mean and population standard deviation . What are the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample mean ?
Order the following from least to greatest:
(i) with degrees of freedom
(ii) with degrees of freedom
(iii)
Find the -value such that the area in the right tail is with degrees of freedom.
Find the -value such that the area to the left of the -value is with degrees of freedom.
Why does the -distribution become more similar to the standard normal distribution as the sample size increases?
A statistics student claims that -intervals are robust. What does this imply about their use in practice?
A nutritionist wants to estimate the typical daily calorie intake of college athletes. She surveys a random sample of athletes, asking each to record the total number of calories consumed in one day. Should she construct a confidence interval for a proportion or a mean to estimate the value of interest? Justify your answer.
A clinic's long-term average appointment duration is minutes. After a scheduling change, a sample of appointment lengths (in units of minutes) is recorded: . To perform a null bootstrap under , what is the null-centered sample ?
A pharmacy finds that the time pharmacists take to fill a prescription has a mean of minutes and a standard deviation of minutes, and the distribution is clearly skewed to the left. What is the smallest sample size that will allow you to use the normal model for the sample mean?
A microbiologist counts bacterial colonies on agar plates, reporting colonies per -milliliter smear. A random sample of smears have a sample mean colonies. Why can we treat the distribution of as approximately normal?
A manufacturing plant produces ceramic tiles. The breaking strength of these tiles has an unknown distribution with a population mean () of pounds and a standard deviation () of pounds. A quality control engineer selects a random sample of tiles and measures their mean breaking strength (). Why can the sampling distribution of the sample mean () be treated as approximately normal?
A university claims that the average weight of textbooks for its engineering students is pounds. A random sample of engineering students' textbook weights is taken, yielding a sample mean of pounds. If the population standard deviation is known to be pounds, what is the probability of obtaining a sample mean of pounds or less?
A professor wants to find the average quiz score for a class of students, but instead decides to randomly select students and calculate their average score. Is the computed average a random variable, and what explains its variability?
When sampling without replacement from a finite population of size , what sample size satisfies the usual independence condition, so that the sampling distribution of can be treated as approximately normal under the central limit theorem?
A coffee shop's automated machine dispenses an amount of liquid that follows a uniform distribution between ounces and ounces. The population mean is ounces, and the population standard deviation is ounces. If the coffee shop takes a random sample of cups and calculates the sample mean liquid amount (), which of the following statements about the sampling distribution of is true?
A quality control expert is performing a hypothesis test on the mean weight of a product and needs to find the critical value for a confidence interval based on a sample of items. If the degrees of freedom are , what value of should be used to look up the -critical value, , in a standard -distribution table?
A researcher wants to test the effect of a memory training program. Before the program, a participant could recall items from a list. After the program, the participant was tested on different lists, with the following numbers of items recalled: . To estimate the mean post-program recall score, the researcher plans to generate independent bootstrap samples of size with replacement. What is the procedure for building the bootstrap distribution of the sample mean?