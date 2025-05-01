Problem 11.4.54
Evaluating an infinite series Write the Maclaurin series for f(x) = ln (1+x) and find the interval of convergence. Evaluate f(−1/2) to find the value of ∑ₖ₌₁∞ 1/(k 2ᵏ)
Problem 11.2.20
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (2x)ᵏ/k!
Problem 11.2.39
Taylor series Write out the first three nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at the given point a. Then write the series using summation notation.
ƒ(x) = tan⁻¹(4x), a = 0
Problem 11.4.7
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₀ (eˣ − 1)/x
Problem 11.3.41
Manipulating Taylor series Use the Taylor series in Table 11.5 to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at 0.
(1 + x⁴)⁻¹
Problem 11.2.60
Functions to power series Find power series representations centered at 0 for the following functions using known power series. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
f(x) = ln √(1 − x²)
Problem 11.3.3
Find a Taylor series for f centered at 2 given that f⁽ᵏ⁾(2)=1, for all nonnegative integers k.
Problem 11.3.39
Manipulating Taylor series Use the Taylor series in Table 11.5 to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at 0.
{(eˣ−1)/x if x ≠ 1, 1 if x = 1
Problem 11.4.62
Representing functions by power series Identify the functions represented by the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₁∞ (x²ᵏ)/k
Problem 11.4.83
L'Hôpital's Rule by Taylor series Suppose f and g have Taylor series about the point a.
a. If f(a) = g(a) = 0 and g′(a) ≠ 0, evaluate lim ₓ→ₐ f(x)/g(x) by expanding f and g in their Taylor series. Show that the result is consistent withl’Hôpital’s Rule.
b. If f(a) = g(a) =f′(a) = g′(a) = 0 and g′′(a) ≠ 0, evaluate lim ₓ→ₐ f(x)/g(x) by expanding f and g in their Taylor series. Show that the result is consistent with two applications of 1'Hôpital's Rule.
Problem 11.4.22
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→∞ x(e¹/ˣ − 1)
Problem 11.4.9
Taylor polynomials Find the nth-order Taylor polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
ƒ(x) = cosh x, n = 3, a = ln 2
Problem 11.3.1
How are the Taylor polynomials for a function f centered at a related to the Taylor series of the function f centered at a?
Problem 11.4.82
{Use of Tech} Newton's derivation of the sine and arcsine series Newton discovered the binomial series and then used it ingeniously to obtain many more results. Here is a case in point.
a. Referring to the figure, show that x = sin s or s = sin ⁻¹ x.
b. The area of a circular sector of radius r subtended by an angle θ is 1/2r²θ. Show that the area of the circular sector APE is s/2, which implies that
s = 2 ∫₀ˣ √(1 − t²) dt − x √(1 −x²)
c. Use the binomial series for f(x) = √(1 − x²) to obtain the first few terms of the Taylor series for s=sin ⁻¹ x.
d. Newton next inverted the series in part (c) to obtain the Taylor series for x=sin s. He did this by assuming sin s = ∑ aₖ sᵏ and solving x = sin(sin ⁻¹ x) for the coefficients aₖ. Find the first few terms of the Taylor series for sin s using this idea (a computer algebra system might be helpful as well).
Problem 11.4.44
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as needed to ensure the error is less than 10⁻⁴.
∫₀⁰ᐧ² (ln (1 + t))/t dt
Problem 11.3.53
Working with binomial series Use properties of power series, substitution, and factoring to find the first four nonzero terms of the Maclaurin series for the following functions. Give the interval of convergence for the new series (Theorem 11.4 is useful). Use the Maclaurin series
√(1 + x) = 1 + x/2 − x²/8 + x³/16 − ⋯, −1 ≤ x ≤ 1.
√(9 − 9x)
Problem 11.1.1
Suppose you use a second-order Taylor polynomial centered at 0 to approximate a function f. What matching conditions are satisfied by the polynomial?
Problem 11.1.41
Remainders Find the remainder Rₙ for the nth−order Taylor polynomial centered at a for the given functions. Express the result for a general value of n.
f(x) = sin x, a = 0
Problem 11.2.44
Combining power series Use the geometric series
f(x) = 1/(1-x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ xᵏ, for |x| < 1,
to find the power series representation for the following functions (centered at 0). Give the interval of convergence of the new series.
f(x³) = 1/(1 − x³)
Problem 11.1.3
The first three Taylor polynomials for f(x)=√(1+x) centered at 0 are p₀ = 1, p₁ = 1+x/2, and p₂ = 1 + x/2 − x²/8. Find three approximations to √1.1.
Problem 11.4.27
Power series for derivatives
a. Differentiate the Taylor series centered at 0 for the following functions.
b. Identify the function represented by the differentiated series.
c. Give the interval of convergence of the power series for the derivative.
f(x) = ln (1 + x)
Problem 11.1.33
{Use of Tech} Approximations with Taylor polynomials
a. Approximate the given quantities using Taylor polynomials with n = 3.
b. Compute the absolute error in the approximation, assuming the exact value is given by a calculator.
e⁰ᐧ¹²
Problem 11.1.83
Tangent line is p₁ Let f be differentiable at x=a
a. Find the equation of the line tangent to the curve y=f(x) at (a, f(a)).
b. Verify that the Taylor polynomial p_1 centered at a describes the tangent line found in part (a).
Problem 11.2.6
Suppose a power series converges if |x−3|<4 and diverges if |x−3| ≥ 4. Determine the radius and interval of convergence.
Problem 11.1.56
{Use of Tech} Maximum error Use the remainder term to find a bound on the error in the following approximations on the given interval. Error bounds are not unique.
tan x ≈ x on [−π/6, π/6]
Problem 11.2.66
A useful substitution Replace x with x−1 in the series ln (1+x) = ∑ₖ₌₁∞ ((−1)ᵏ⁺¹ xᵏ)/k to obtain a power series for ln x centered at x = 1. What is the interval of convergence for the new power series?
Problem 11.1.53
{Use of Tech} Maximum error Use the remainder term to find a bound on the error in the following approximations on the given interval. Error bounds are not unique.
sin x ≈ x − x³/6 on [π/4, π/4]
Problem 11.4.8
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₀ (tan ⁻¹ x − x)/x³"
Problem 11.2.69
Series to functions Find the function represented by the following series, and find the interval of convergence of the series. (Not all these series are power series.)
∑ₖ₌₀∞ e⁻ᵏˣ
Problem 11.2.53
Differentiating and integrating power series Find the power series representation for g centered at 0 by differentiating or integrating the power series for f (perhaps more than once). Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
g(x) = − 1/(1 + x)² using f(x) = 1/(1 + x)
Ch. 11 - Power Series
Back