Problem 8.R.102
102–105. Volumes The region R is bounded by the curve y = ln(x) and the x-axis on the interval [1, e]. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved in the following ways.
102. About the y-axis
Problem 8.R.101
101. Comparing volumes Let R be the region bounded by the graph of y = sin(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π]. Which is greater, the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis or about the y-axis?
Problem 8.R.114c
114. {Use of Tech} Arc length of the natural logarithm Consider the curve y = ln(x).
c. As a increases, L(a) increases as what power of a?
Problem 8.R.122
122. Comparing areas The region R₁ is bounded by the graph of y = tan(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π/3].
The region R₂ is bounded by the graph of y = sec(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π/6]. Which region has the greater area?
Problem 8.R.10
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
10. ∫ (x³ + 3x² + 1)/(x³ + 1) dx
Problem 8.R.43
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
43. ∫ eˣ sin(x) dx
Problem 8.R.38
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫ (from π/4 to π/2) x csc²x dx
Problem 8.R.35
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
35. ∫ x³/√(4x² + 16) dx
Problem 8.R.1d
Explain why or why not. Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. ∫2 sin x cos x dx = −(1/2) cos 2x + C.
Problem 8.R.82
82-88. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or show that the integral diverges.
82. ∫ (from -∞ to -1) dx/(x - 1)⁴
Problem 8.R.92
92. Integral with a parameter For what values of p does the integral
∫ (from 1 to ∞) dx/xlnᵖ(x) converge, and what is its value (in terms of p)?
Problem 8.R.71
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
71. ∫ (2x² - 4x)/(x² - 4) dx
Problem 8.R.18
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
18. ∫ (from 0 to √2) (x + 1)/(3x² + 6) dx
Problem 8.R.96
95–98. {Use of Tech} Numerical integration Estimate the following integrals using the Midpoint Rule M(n), the Trapezoidal Rule T(n), and Simpson’s Rule S(n) for the given values of n.
96. ∫ (from 1 to 3) dx/(x³ + x + 1); n = 4
Problem 8.R.1b
Explain why or why not. Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. To evaluate the integral ∫dx/√(x² − 100) analytically, it is best to use partial fractions.
Problem 8.R.63
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
63. ∫ dx/(x² - 2x - 15)
Problem 8.R.114a
114. {Use of Tech} Arc length of the natural logarithm Consider the curve y = ln(x).
a. Find the length of the curve from x = 1 to x = a and call it L(a).
(Hint: The change of variables u = sqrt(x^2 + 1) allows evaluation by partial fractions.)
Problem 8.R.15
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
15. ∫ (from 1 to 2) (3x⁵ + 48x³ + 3x² + 16)/(x³ + 16x) dx
Problem 8.R.3
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
3. ∫ (3x)/√(x + 4) dx
Problem 8.R.54
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
54. ∫ dx/√(9x² - 25), x > 5/3
Problem 8.R.125a
125. Wallis products Complete the following steps to prove a well-known formula discovered by the 17th-century English mathematician John Wallis.
a. Use a reduction formula to show that ∫ from 0 to π of (sin^m x) dx = (m − 1)/m × ∫ from 0 to π of (sin^(m−2) x) dx, for any integer m ≥ 2.
Problem 8.R.12
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
12. ∫ (8x + 5)/(2x² + 3x + 1) dx
Problem 8.R.110
110. Comparing distances Suppose two cars started at the same time and place (t = 0 and s = 0). The velocity of car A (in mi/hr) is given by
u(t) = 40 / (t + 1) and the velocity of car B (in mi/hr) is given by v(t) = 40 * e^(-t/2).
b. After t = 3 hr, which car has traveled farther?
Problem 8.R.40
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
40. ∫ (x² - 4)/(x + 4) dx
Problem 8.R.104
102–105. Volumes The region R is bounded by the curve y = ln(x) and the x-axis on the interval [1, e]. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved in the following ways.
104. About the line y = 1
Problem 8.R.79
76-81. Table of integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following integrals.
79. ∫ sec⁵x dx
Problem 8.R.65
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
65. ∫ (from 0 to 1) dy/((y + 1)(y² + 1))
Problem 8.R.68
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
68. ∫ (from -1 to 1) dx/(x² + 2x + 5)
Problem 8.R.86
82-88. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or show that the integral diverges.
86. ∫ (from -∞ to ∞) x³/(1 + x⁸) dx
Problem 8.R.89
89–91. Comparison Test Determine whether the following integrals converge or diverge.
89. ∫ (from 1 to ∞) dx/(x⁵ + x⁴ + x³ + 1)
Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
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