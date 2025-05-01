Problem 1.1.71
[Technology Exercise]
a. Graph the functions f(x) = x/2 and g(x) = 1 + (4/x) together to identify the values of x for which
x/2 > 1 + 4/x
b. Confirm your findings in part (a) algebraically.
Problem 1.P.31
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = 4 sin ( 1 )
x
Problem 1.P.30
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = 2 + 3x² .
x² + 4
Problem 1.P.29
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
________
𝔂 = 5 - √ x² - 2x - 3
Problem 1.1.24a
Functions and Graphs
Graph the following equations and explain why they are not graphs of functions of x.
a. |x| + |y| = 1
Problem 1.1.31a
Piecewise-Defined Functions
Find a formula for each function graphed in Exercises 29–32.
a. <IMAGE>
Problem 1.2.12a
Composition of Functions
Let f(x) = x − 3, g(x) = √x, h(x) = x³, and j(x) = 2x. Express each of the functions in Exercises 11 and 12 as a composition involving one or more of f, g, h, and j.
a. y = 2x − 3
Problem 1.2.14a
Composition of Functions
Copy and complete the following table.
a. <IMAGE>
Problem 1.1.30a
Piecewise-Defined Functions
Find a formula for each function graphed in Exercises 29–32.
a. <IMAGE>
Problem 1.1.68a
Theory and Examples
The accompanying figure shows a rectangle inscribed in an isosceles right triangle whose hypotenuse is 2 units long.
a. Express the y-coordinate of P in terms of x. (You might start by writing an equation for the line AB.)
<IMAGE>
Problem 1.1.23a
Functions and Graphs
Graph the following equations and explain why they are not graphs of functions of x.
a. |y| = x
Problem 1.1.33b
The Greatest and Least Integer Functions
For what values of x is
b. ⌈x⌉ = 0
Problem 1.1.7b
Functions
In Exercises 7 and 8, which of the graphs are graphs of functions of x, and which are not? Give reasons for your answers.
b. <IMAGE>
Problem 1.1.29b
Piecewise-Defined Functions
Find a formula for each function graphed in Exercises 29–32.
b. <IMAGE>
Problem 1.2.13b
Composition of Functions
Copy and complete the following table.
b. <IMAGE>
Problem 1.1.76b
Industrial costs A power plant sits next to a river where the river is 800 ft wide. Laying a new cable from the plant to a location in the city 2 mi downstream on the opposite side costs $180 per foot across the river and $100 per foot along the land.
<IMAGE>
b. Generate a table of values to determine whether the least expensive location for point Q is less than 2000 ft or greater than 2000 ft from point P.
Problem 1.1.32b
Piecewise-Defined Functions
Find a formula for each function graphed in Exercises 29–32.
b. <IMAGE>
Problem 1.2.79b
Combining Functions
Assume that f is an even function, g is an odd function, and both f and g are defined on the entire real line (−∞,∞). Which of the following (where defined) are even? odd?
b. f/g
Problem 1.1.8b
Functions
In Exercises 7 and 8, which of the graphs are graphs of functions of x, and which are not? Give reasons for your answers.
b. <IMAGE>
Problem 1.1.31b
Piecewise-Defined Functions
Find a formula for each function graphed in Exercises 29–32.
b. <IMAGE>
Problem 1.34b
Find the largest interval on which the given function is increasing.
b. ƒ(x) = (x + 1)⁴
Problem 1.34c
Find the largest interval on which the given function is increasing.
c. g(x) = (3x - 1)¹/³
Problem 1.2.11c
Composition of Functions
Let f(x) = x − 3, g(x) = √x, h(x) = x³, and j(x) = 2x. Express each of the functions in Exercises 11 and 12 as a composition involving one or more of f, g, h, and j.
c. y = x¹/⁴
Problem 1.2.57c
The accompanying figure shows the graph of a function f(x) with domain [0,2] and range [0,1]. Find the domains and ranges of the following functions, and sketch their graphs.
<IMAGE>
c. 2f(x)
Problem 1.2.16c
Composition of Functions
Evaluate each expression using the functions
f(x) = 2 − x, g(x) = { −x, −2 ≤ x < 0
x − 1, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2
c. g(g(−1))
Problem 1.2.79d
Combining Functions
Assume that f is an even function, g is an odd function, and both f and g are defined on the entire real line (−∞,∞). Which of the following (where defined) are even? odd?
d. f² = ff
Problem 1.2.13d
Composition of Functions
Copy and complete the following table.
d. <IMAGE>
Problem 1.2.16e
Composition of Functions
Evaluate each expression using the functions
f(x) = 2 − x, g(x) = { −x, −2 ≤ x < 0
x − 1, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2
e. g(f(0))
Problem 1.2.12f
Composition of Functions
Let f(x) = x − 3, g(x) = √x, h(x) = x³, and j(x) = 2x. Express each of the functions in Exercises 11 and 12 as a composition involving one or more of f, g, h, and j.
f. y = √(x³ − 3)
Problem 1.2.16f
Composition of Functions
Evaluate each expression using the functions
f(x) = 2 − x, g(x) = { −x, −2 ≤ x < 0
x − 1, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2
f. f(g(1/2))
Ch. 1 - Functions
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