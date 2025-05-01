Problem 4.4.53
In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.
53. y = x * √(8 - x²)
Problem 4.1.39
Absolute Extrema on Finite Closed Intervals
In Exercises 37–40, find the function’s absolute maximum and minimum values and say where they occur.
g(θ) = θ³ᐟ⁵, −32 ≤ θ ≤ 1
Problem 4.1.9
Finding Extrema from Graphs
In Exercises 7–10, find the absolute extreme values and where they occur.
Problem 4.4.69
Each of Exercises 67–88 gives the first derivative of a continuous function y=f(x). Find y'' and then use Steps 2–4 of the graphing procedure described in this section to sketch the general shape of the graph of f.
69. y' = x(x - 3)²
Problem 4.4.39
In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.
39. y = 8 / (x² + 4) (Witch of Agnesi)
Problem 4.5.45
The 8-ft wall shown here stands 27 ft from the building. Find the length of the shortest straight beam that will reach to the side of the building from the ground outside the wall.
Problem 4.1.45
Finding Critical Points
In Exercises 41–50, determine all critical points and all domain endpoints for each function.
y = x² + 2/x
Problem 4.1.43
Finding Critical Points
In Exercises 41–50, determine all critical points and all domain endpoints for each function.
f(x) = x(4 − x)³
Problem 4.5
In Exercises 1–10, find the extreme values (absolute and local) of the function over its natural domain, and where they occur.
______
y = √𝓍² ― 1
Problem 4.2.4
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Find the value or values of c that satisfy the equation (f(b) − f(a)) / (b − a) = f′(c) in the conclusion of the Mean Value Theorem for the functions and intervals in Exercises 1–6.
f(x) =√(x − 1), [1, 3]
Problem 4.2.47
Finding Position from Velocity or Acceleration
Exercises 45–48 give the acceleration a=d²s/dt², initial velocity, and initial position of an object moving on a coordinate line. Find the object’s position at time t.
a = 9.8, v(0) = −3, s(0) = 0
Problem 4.2.24
Roots (Zeros)
Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.
r(θ) = 2θ − cos²θ + √2, (−∞, ∞)
Problem 4.4.101
101. In Exercises 101 and 102, the graph of f' is given. Determine x-values corresponding to local minima, local maxima, and inflection points for the graph of f.
Problem 4.7.60
Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Verify the formulas in Exercises 57–62 by differentiation.
∫csc²((x − 1)/3)dx = −3cot((x − 1)/3) + C
Problem 4.7.35
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(−2cost) dt
Problem 4.2.37
Finding Functions from Derivatives
In Exercises 37–40, find the function with the given derivative whose graph passes through the point P.
f'(x) = 2x − 1, P(0,0)
Problem 4.3.62
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 61 and 62, the graph of f' is given. Assume that f is continuous, and determine the x-values corresponding to local minima and local maxima.
Problem 4.5.10
10. Catching rainwater A 1125 ft^3 open-top rectangular tank with a square base x ft on a side and y ft deep is to be built with its top flush with the ground to catch runoff water. The costs associated with the tank involve not only the material from which the tank is made but also an excavation charge proportional to the product xy.
a. If the total cost is c=5(x^2+4xy) + 10xy, what values of x and y will minimize it?
b. Give a possible scenario for the cost function in part (a).
Problem 4.1.63
Theory and Examples
[Technology Exercise] Graph the functions in Exercises 63–66. Then find the extreme values of the function on the interval and say where they occur.
f(x) = |x − 2| + |x + 3|, −5 ≤ x ≤ 5
Problem 4.1.17
Finding Extrema from Graphs
In Exercises 15–20, sketch the graph of each function and determine whether the function has any absolute extreme values on its domain. Explain how your answer is consistent with Theorem 1.
g(x) = {−x, 0 ≤ x < 1
x − 1, 1 ≤ x ≤ 2
Problem 4.7.23
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(1/x² − x² − 1/3) dx
Problem 4.4.8
Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.
8. y = 2cosx - √2x, -π≤x≤3π/2
Problem 4.1.5
Finding Extrema from Graphs
In Exercises 1–6, determine from the graph whether the function has any absolute extreme values on [a, b]. Then explain how your answer is consistent with Theorem 1.
Problem 4.4.110
110. Suppose the derivative of the function y = f(x) is
y'=(x-1)^22(x-2)(x-4).
At what points, if any, does the graph of f have a local minimum, local maximum, or
point of inflection?
Problem 4.2.9
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.
f(x) = √(x(1 − x)), [0, 1]
Problem 4.1.15
Finding Extrema from Graphs
In Exercises 15–20, sketch the graph of each function and determine whether the function has any absolute extreme values on its domain. Explain how your answer is consistent with Theorem 1.
f(x) = |x|, −1 < x < 2
Problem 4.2.10
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.
f(x) = {sinx / x, −π ≤ x < 0
0, x = 0
Problem 4.2.53
Applications
A marathoner ran the 26.2-mi New York City Marathon in 2.2 hours. Show that at least twice the marathoner was running at exactly 11 mph, assuming the initial and final speeds are zero.
Problem 4.5.56
56. Airplane landing path An airplane is flying at altitude H when it begins its descent to an airport runway that is at horizontal ground distance L from the airplane, as shown in the accompanying figure. Assume that the landing path of the airplane is the graph of a cubic polynomial function y = ax^3+bx^2+cx+d, where y(-L)= H and y(0)=0.
a. What is dy/dx at x = 0?
b. What is dy/dx at x = -L?
c. Use the values for dy/dx at x = 0 and x =- L together with y(0) = 0 and y(-L) = H to show that y(x)=H[2(x/L)^3+3(x/L)^2]
Problem 4.2.12
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.
f(x) = {2x − 3, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2
6x − x² − 7, 2 < x ≤ 3
Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Back