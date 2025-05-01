Problem 4.1.53
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 53 and 54, show that the function has neither an absolute minimum nor an absolute maximum on its natural domain.
y = x¹¹ + x³ + x − 5
Problem 4.1.17
Finding Extrema from Graphs
In Exercises 15–20, sketch the graph of each function and determine whether the function has any absolute extreme values on its domain. Explain how your answer is consistent with Theorem 1.
g(x) = {−x, 0 ≤ x < 1
x − 1, 1 ≤ x ≤ 2
Problem 4.1.7
Finding Extrema from Graphs
In Exercises 7–10, find the absolute extreme values and where they occur.
Problem 4.4.5
Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.
5. y=x+sin(2x), -2π/3≤x≤2π/3
Problem 4.7.81
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
dv/dt = (1/2)sec t tan t, v(0) = 1
Problem 4.4.117
117. Suppose that the second derivative of the function y = f(x) isy" =(x+1)(x-2).
For what x-values does the graph of f have an inflection point?
Problem 4.7.77
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
ds/dt = 1 + cos t, s(0) = 4
Problem 4.5.47
The intensity of illumination at any point from a light source is proportional to the square of the reciprocal of the distance between the point and the light source. Two lights, one having an intensity eight times that of the other, are 6 m apart. How far from the stronger light is the total illumination least?
Problem 4.4.8
Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.
8. y = 2cosx - √2x, -π≤x≤3π/2
Problem 4.6.5
Root Finding
5. Use Newton's method to find the positive fourth root of 2 by solving the equation x^4 -2 = 0. Start with x_0 = 1 and find x_2.
Problem 4.58
Sketch the graphs of the rational functions in Exercises 53–60.
𝓍⁴ ― 1
y = ------------------
𝓍²
Problem 4.7.58
Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Verify the formulas in Exercises 57–62 by differentiation.
∫(3x + 5)⁻² dx = −(3x + 5)⁻¹/3 + C
Problem 4.2.4
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Find the value or values of c that satisfy the equation (f(b) − f(a)) / (b − a) = f′(c) in the conclusion of the Mean Value Theorem for the functions and intervals in Exercises 1–6.
f(x) =√(x − 1), [1, 3]
Problem 4.5.30
30. Find a positive number for which the sum of its reciprocal and four times its square is the smallest possible.
Problem 4.2.28
Finding Functions from Derivatives
Suppose that f(0) = 5 and that f'(x) = 2 for all x. Must f(x) = 2x + 5 for all x? Give reasons for your answer.
Problem 4.3.73
Theory and Examples
Determine the values of constants a and b so that f(x) = ax² + bx has an absolute maximum at the point (1,2).
Problem 4.10
In Exercises 1–10, find the extreme values (absolute and local) of the function over its natural domain, and where they occur.
y = (𝓍 + 1) / (𝓍² + 2𝓍 + 2)
Problem 4.2.12
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.
f(x) = {2x − 3, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2
6x − x² − 7, 2 < x ≤ 3
Problem 4.4.74
Each of Exercises 67–88 gives the first derivative of a continuous function y=f(x). Find y'' and then use Steps 2–4 of the graphing procedure described in this section to sketch the general shape of the graph of f.
74. y' = (x² - 2x)(x - 5)²
Problem 4.7.107
Motion with constant acceleration The standard equation for the position s of a body moving with a constant acceleration a along a coordinate line is s = (a/2)t² + v₀t + s₀, where v₀ and s₀ are the body’s velocity and position at time t = 0. Derive this equation by solving the initial value problem
Differential equation: d²s/dt² = a
Initial conditions: ds/dt = v₀ and s = s₀ when t=0.
Problem 4.2.9
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.
f(x) = √(x(1 − x)), [0, 1]
Problem 4.3.18
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 15–18:
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local and absolute extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
Problem 4.4.119
119. Find the values of constants a, b, and c such that the graph of y = ax^3 + bx^2 + cx has a
local maximum at x = 3, local minimum at x =- 1, and inflection point at (1, 11).
Problem 4.1.47
Finding Critical Points
In Exercises 41–50, determine all critical points and all domain endpoints for each function.
y = x² − 32√x
Problem 4.2.6
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Find the value or values of c that satisfy the equation (f(b) − f(a)) / (b − a) = f′(c) in the conclusion of the Mean Value Theorem for the functions and intervals in Exercises 1–6.
g(x) = {x³, −2 ≤ x ≤ 0
x², 0 < x ≤ 2
Problem 4.4.93
93. The accompanying figure shows a portion of the graph of a twice-differentiable function y=f(x). At each of the five labeled points, classify y' and \y'' as positive, negative, or zero.
Problem 4.2.21
Roots (Zeros)
Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.
g(t) = √t + √(1 + t) − 4, (0, ∞)
Problem 4.5.60
Business and Economics
60. Production level Prove that the production level (if any) at which average cost is smallest is a level at which the average cost equals marginal cost.
Problem 4.5.41
41. Among all triangles in the first quadrant formed by the x-axis, the y-axis, and tangent lines to the graph of y=3x-x^2, what is the smallest possible area?
Problem 4.7.21
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(2x³ − 5x + 7) dx
Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
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