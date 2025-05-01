Problem 8.1.32
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫₋₁¹ (√(1 + x²) sin x) dx
Problem 8.6.2
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ dx / (x √(x + 4))
Problem 8.8.34
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀^∞ dx / [(x + 1)(x² + 1)]
Problem 8.8.62
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 2 to ∞ of ((1 / ln x) dx)
Problem 8.8.4
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀⁴ dx / √(4 − x)
Problem 8.6.8
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ dx / (x² √(4x - 9))
Problem 8.3.40
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ eˣ sec³(eˣ) dx
Problem 8.6.30
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ cos^(-1)(√x) / √x dx
Problem 8.1.48
Arc length: Find the length of the curve y = ln(sec x), 0 ≤ x ≤ π/4.
Problem 8.3.52
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ cot³(t) csc⁴(t) dt
Problem 8.3.48
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ cot⁶(2x) dx
Problem 8.3.24
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫₀^π √(1 - cos(2x)) dx
Problem 8.1.30
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ 3 sinh(x/2 + ln 5) dx
Problem 8.5.75
[Technology Exercise] 75. Find, to two decimal places, the x-coordinate of the centroid of the region in the first quadrant bounded by the x-axis, the curve y = arctan(x), and the line x = √3.
Problem 8.2.76
Use integration by parts to obtain the formula ∫ √(1 - x²) dx = (1/2) x √(1 - x²) + (1/2) ∫ 1 / √(1 - x²) dx.
Problem 8.8.54
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 0 to ∞ of (dθ / (1 + e^θ))
Problem 8.4.8
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ √(1 - 9t²) dt
Problem 8.5.6
Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.
z / (z³ - z² - 6z)
Problem 8.8.10
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₋∞² (2 dx) / (x² + 4)
Problem 8.3.18
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^π 8cos⁴(2πx) dx
Problem 8.5.58
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ 2^x / (2²x + 2^x - 2) dx
Problem 8.1.38
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (dθ / cos θ - 1)
Problem 8.2.46
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ √x e√x dx
Problem 8.8.74
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₋₂¹ (1 / x⁴) dx
Problem 8.1.18
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (2^(√y) dy) / 2√y
Problem 8.1.14
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (csc t sin 3t dt)
Problem 8.1.2
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (x² / (x² + 1)) dx
Problem 8.5.40
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ (e⁴t + 2e²t - e^t) / (e²t + 1) dt
Problem 8.4.38
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (1 - r²)^(5/2) / r⁸ dr
Problem 8.8.86
Exercises 83–86 are about the infinite region in the first quadrant between the curve y = e^(-x) and the x-axis.
86. Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region about the x-axis.
Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
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