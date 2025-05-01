Problem 8.2.36
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ (ln x)³/x dx
Problem 8.3.26
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫₀^π √(1 - cos²(θ)) dθ
Problem 8.8.24
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₋∞^∞ 2x e^(−x²) dx
Problem 8.8.62
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 2 to ∞ of ((1 / ln x) dx)
Problem 8.3.42
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ tan⁴(x) sec³(x) dx
Problem 8.2.30
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 25–30 by using a substitution prior to integration by parts.
∫ z(ln z)² dz
Problem 8.2.32
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ (cos(√x))/(√x) dx
Problem 8.6.8
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ dx / (x² √(4x - 9))
Problem 8.4.50
For Exercises 49–52, complete the square before using an appropriate trigonometric substitution.
∫ 1 / √(x² - 2x + 5) dx
Problem 8.2.2
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫ θ cos(πθ) dθ
Problem 8.6.64
What is the largest value that
∫ from a to b x√(2x - x²) dx
can have for any a and b? Give reasons for your answer.
Problem 8.5.75
[Technology Exercise] 75. Find, to two decimal places, the x-coordinate of the centroid of the region in the first quadrant bounded by the x-axis, the curve y = arctan(x), and the line x = √3.
Problem 8.1.22
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (x + 2√(x - 1)) / (2x√(x - 1)) dx
Problem 8.7.37
[Technology Exercise] When solving Exercises 33-40, you may need to use a calculator or a computer.
Use numerical integration to estimate the value of
arcsin(0.6) = ∫ (from 0 to 0.6) dx / √(1 - x²).
For reference, arcsin(0.6) = 0.64350 to five decimal places.
Problem 8.2.8
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫x e^(3x) dx
Problem 8.6.30
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ cos^(-1)(√x) / √x dx
Problem 8.1.20
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (dt / t√(3 + t²)
Problem 8.1.50
Centroid: Find the centroid of the region bounded by the x-axis, the curve y = csc x, and the lines x = π/6, x = 5π/6.
Problem 8.5.20
In Exercises 17–20, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (x² dx) / ((x - 1)(x² + 2x + 1))
Problem 8.4.44
In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ √(1 - (ln x)²) / (x ln x) dx
Problem 8.8.46
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 0 to 1 of (dt / (t - sin t))
(Hint: t ≥ sin t for t ≥ 0)
Problem 8.4.42
In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ dy / (y√(1 + (ln y)²)) from 1 to e
Problem 8.2.78
Use the formula ∫ f⁻¹(x) dx = x f⁻¹(x) - ∫ f(y) dy, y = f⁻¹(x)
To evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77-80. Express your answers in terms of x.
∫ arctan x dx
Problem 8.6.12
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ dx / (x √(7 - x²))
Problem 8.6.26
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ cos(θ / 2) cos(7θ) dθ
Problem 8.1.14
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (csc t sin 3t dt)
Problem 8.8.85
Exercises 83–86 are about the infinite region in the first quadrant between the curve y = e^(-x) and the x-axis.
85. Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region about the y-axis.
Problem 8.1.12
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫₋₁³ (4x² - 7) / (2x + 3) dx
Problem 8.4.38
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (1 - r²)^(5/2) / r⁸ dr
Problem 8.8.86
Exercises 83–86 are about the infinite region in the first quadrant between the curve y = e^(-x) and the x-axis.
86. Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region about the x-axis.
Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
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