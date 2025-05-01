Problem 9.2.17
Solving Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 15–20.
θ dy/dθ + y = sin θ, θ > 0, y(π/2) = 1
Problem 9.2.8
First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
e²ˣy' + 2e²ˣ y = 2x
Problem 9.1.12
Integral Equations
In Exercises 7–12, write an equivalent first-order differential equation
and initial condition for y.
y = ln x + ∫ₓᵉ √ (t² + (y(t))²) dt
Problem 9.2.11
First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
(t-1)³ ds/dt + 4(t-1)²s = t+1, t >1
Problem 9.AAE.10
Solve the homogeneous equations in Exercises 5–10. First put the equation in the form of a homogeneous equation.
(x sin y/x - y cos y/x)dx + (x cos y/x) dy = 0
Problem 9.AAE.5
Solve the homogeneous equations in Exercises 5–10. First put the equation in the form of a homogeneous equation.
(x²+y²)dx + xy dy = 0
Problem 9.AAE.7
Solve the homogeneous equations in Exercises 5–10. First put the equation in the form of a homogeneous equation.
(x.exp(y/x) + y)dx - x dy = 0
Problem 9.AAE.9
Solve the homogeneous equations in Exercises 5–10. First put the equation in the form of a homogeneous equation.
y' = y/x + cos ((y-x)/x)
Problem 9.PE.9
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
2y' - y = xe^(x/2)
Problem 9.PE.26
In Exercises 23–28, solve the initial value problem.
x dy + (y - cos x) dx = 0, y(π/2) = 0
Problem 9.PE.24
In Exercises 23–28, solve the initial value problem.
x dy/dx + 2y = x² + 1, x > 0, y(1) = 1
Problem 9.PE.15
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
(x + 3y²) dy + y dx = 0 (Hint: d(xy) = y dx + x dy)
Problem 9.PE.13
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
(1+eˣ) dy + (yeˣ + e⁻ˣ) dx = 0
Problem 9.PE.17
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
y' = sin³ x cos² y
Problem 9.PE.21
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
y' = xy ln x ln y
Problem 9.PE.19
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
dy + x(2y - e^(x-x²))dx = 0
Problem 9.PE.28
In Exercises 23–28, solve the initial value problem.
y dx + (3x - xy + 2)dy = 0, y(2) = -1, y < 0
Problem 9.PE.5
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
y' = eʸ/xy
Problem 9.PE.11
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
xy' + 2y = 1 - x⁻¹
Problem 9.PE.8
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
y' = (y²-1)x⁻¹
Problem 9.PE.1
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
y' = xeʸ√(x-2)
Problem 9.PE.6
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
y' = xeˣ⁻ʸ csc y
Problem 9.PE.18
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
x dy - (x⁴ - y) dx = 0
Problem 9.PE.44b
In Exercises 43 and 44, let S represent the pounds of salt in a tank at time t minutes. Set up a differential equation representing the given information and the rate at which S changes. Then solve for S and answer the particular questions.
Pure water flows into a tank at the rate of 4 gal/min, and the well-stirred mixture flows out of the tank at the rate of 5 gal/min. The tank initially holds 200 gal of solution containing 50 pounds of salt.
b. How many pounds of salt are in the tank after 1 minute? after 30 minutes?
Problem 9.PE.44c
In Exercises 43 and 44, let S represent the pounds of salt in a tank at time t minutes. Set up a differential equation representing the given information and the rate at which S changes. Then solve for S and answer the particular questions.
Pure water flows into a tank at the rate of 4 gal/min, and the well-stirred mixture flows out of the tank at the rate of 5 gal/min. The tank initially holds 200 gal of solution containing 50 pounds of salt.
c. When will the tank have exactly 5 pounds of salt and how many gallons of solution will be in the tank?
Problem 9.PE.3
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
sec x dy + x cos² y dx = 0
Problem 9.PE.16
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
x dy + (3y - x⁻² cos x) dx = 0, x > 0
Problem 9.2.22a
Solve the following initial value problem for u as a function of t:
du/dt + (k/m) u = 0 (k and m positive constants), u(0) = u₀
a. as a first-order linear equation.
Problem 9.2.28a
28. Derivation of Equation (7) in Example 4
a. Show that the solution of the equation
di /dt + R/Li = V/L
is
i = V/R + Cexp(-(R/L)i) .
Problem 9.2.22b
Solve the following initial value problem for u as a function of t:
du/dt + (k/m) u = 0 (k and m positive constants), u(0) = u₀
b. as a separable equation.
Ch. 9 - First-Order Differential Equations
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