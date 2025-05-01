11. Aerobic Respiration
ATP Synthesis Driven from Proton Gradients
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a stage of ATP synthesis?162views
- Multiple Choice
Which one of the following structures is responsible for catalyzing the ADP to ATP reaction?203views
- Multiple Choice
True or False:When ATPase is run 'backwards' its purpose is to convert ATP to ADP to create a H+ gradient.193views
- Multiple ChoiceDuring ATP synthesis in mitochondria, the movement of protons through ATP synthase occurs from which compartment to which compartment?8views