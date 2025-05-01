7. Gene Expression
Post-Transcriptional Regulators
7. Gene Expression
Choose all of the following post-transcriptional regulators of gene expression.
a) Micro RNAs
b) siRNAs
c) RNA Polymerase Degradation
d) Exosomes113views1comments
- Multiple Choice
When the siRNA interacts with RISC for the first time it is single stranded.169views
- Multiple Choice
What is the name of the enzyme that cleaves the miRNA in the nucleus before it travels to the cytoplasm to exert its effects?117views
- Multiple Choice
What is the name of the region on a protein that controls its degradation over time?114views
- Multiple Choice
All non-coding RNAs are responsible for regulating gene expression.113views