13. Intracellular Protein Transport
Golgi Processing and Transport
13. Intracellular Protein Transport
Golgi Processing and Transport
Guided videos.
Learn with KyliaGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a method of Golgi transport?167views
- Multiple Choice
Which side of the Golgi faces the endoplasmic reticulum?185views
- Multiple Choice
True or False:Each Golgi cisternae matures by moving upwards through the Golgi.171views1comments
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following transport moves molecules from the plasma membrane to the Golgi?167views