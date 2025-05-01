2. Chemical Components of Cells
Four Classes of Macromolecules
2. Chemical Components of Cells
Four Classes of Macromolecules
Guided videos.
Learn with KyliaGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is false?273views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following macromolecules does the cell use for structure and support?306views
- Multiple Choice
Animal cells store excess sugar in the form of what?281views
- Multiple Choice
Polysaccharides are the macromolecules that act as a source of energy storage.303views