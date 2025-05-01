9. Transport Across Membranes
Passive Transport: Diffusion and Osmosis
9. Transport Across Membranes
Passive Transport: Diffusion and Osmosis
Guided videos.
Learn with KyliaGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following describes the diffusion of water across a membrane?210views
- Multiple Choice
The plasma membrane by itself is impermeable to all charged molecules.388views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following transport proteins transports two molecules across the membrane in the same direction?316views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Carrier proteins that transport molecules via facilitated diffusion require energy from ATP.448views