8. Membrane Structure
The Lipid Bilayer
8. Membrane Structure
The Lipid Bilayer
Guided videos.
Learn with KyliaGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a form of lipid movement in the bilayer?274views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Of the following lipids, which of the following is most rigid?343views
- Multiple Choice
Of the following movements a lipid can do in a membrane, which is the most rare?236views
- Multiple Choice
When the cytosolic face of a vesicle membrane fuses with the cytosolic face of the plasma membrane, all of the lipids found in the cytosolic face remain facing the cytoplasm.273views2rank