6. Proteins
Protein Folding
- Open Question
Match the following protein structures with their appropriate definitions
i. Primary Structure _____________
ii. Secondary Structure _____________
iii. Tertiary Structure _____________
iv. Quaternary Structure _____________
a. 3D conformation of a single polypeptide chain
b. Linear sequence of amino acids
c. Folding of multiple polypeptide chains together
d. Local structures of a single polypeptide chain
- Multiple Choice
An alpha helix is a protein folding pattern that is classified under which of the following protein structures?
- Multiple Choice
A protein with 3000+ amino acids obtained a mutation that caused an amino acid change in a region of the protein that does not normally interact with other molecules. What type of effect could this cause?
- Multiple Choice
The entire sequence of the protein is used to form the protein's structure.
- Multiple Choice
A coiled coil and an alpha helix are two terms for the same structure.