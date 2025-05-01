15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement
Actin Filaments
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following proteins are associated with actin nucleation?180views
- Multiple Choice
Actin monomers are added to both the minus end and the plus end of a growing actin filament?263views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following terms describes the addition of monomers at the plus end and the loss of monomers at the minus end?165views
- Multiple Choice
If ATP at the minus end is hydrolyzed quickly, what happens to an actin filament?195views