8. Membrane Structure
Membrane Proteins
8. Membrane Structure
Membrane Proteins
Guided videos.
Learn with KyliaGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a type of membrane protein?541views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following membrane proteins does NOT attach to the membrane by binding to lipids?248views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following secondary structures is most commonly found in membrane proteins?244views
- Multiple Choice
Like lipids, membrane proteins have the same ability to act like a fluid and move around in the membrane.184views2rank1comments