15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement
Muscle Contractions
Which of the following is not a structure of the sarcomere?180views
Which of the following structures is composed of actin, but no myosin?150views
When calcium binds to troponin, what happens to tropomyosin?158views
When a cross-bridge structure is formed during a muscle contraction, the band lengths shorten and contract.237views1comments