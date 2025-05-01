9. Transport Across Membranes
Ion Channels and Neurons
- Open Question
Match the following neuron structure with its definition
i. Cell Body ____________
ii. Myelin Sheath ____________
iii. Nerve Terminal ____________
iv. Nodes of Ranvier ____________
v. Synapse ____________
a. Junction through which the signal is transmitted
b. End of the axon that branches to pass the neurons message to many cells
c. Core of the neuron
d. Insulates the axon so ions do not leak out of the membrane
e. Patches of ion channels that interrupt the sheath for neuron signaling
- Multiple Choice
What neuron structure is responsible for ensuring that ions do not leak out of the axon membrane?
- Multiple Choice
The opening of which type of channel causes depolarization of the neuron?
- Multiple Choice
An influx of calcium at the synapse causes what to happen?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following neurotransmitter types blocks Cl- channels and makes depolarization harder?