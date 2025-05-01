3. Energy
Gibbs Free Energy and Equilibrium
The standard free energy change (ΔG°) measures which of the following?182views
- Multiple Choice
The above energy diagram represents what type of reaction?253views
- Multiple Choice
True or False:In an exergonic reaction, ΔG will be positive because energy is being released.233views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following ΔG values represents a reaction that is most likely to occur?227views3rank