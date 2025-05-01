5. DNA to RNA to Protein
RNA and the Origins of Life
Choose all of the following properties that indicates RNA pre-dated both DNA and proteins.
a) RNA has the ability to catalyze chemical reactions
b) RNA is extremely stable
c) RNA can fold into complex 3D shapes
d) RNA can store information
e) RNA is more complicated to make than DNA104views
