5. DNA to RNA to Protein
mRNA Export and Nuclear Structures
5. DNA to RNA to Protein
mRNA Export and Nuclear Structures
Match the following nuclear locations to its function
i. Nuclear pore complexes _________
ii. Nuclear lamina _________
iii. Nucleolus _________
iv. Nuclear Envelope _________
a. Matrix of proteins that provide nuclear shape and structure
b. Processing of ribosomes
c. Separate the nucleus from the cytoplasm
d. Allow for transport between the nucleus and cytoplasm147views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Ribosomes are synthesized in which of the following locations?137views
- Multiple Choice
Import of molecules into the nucleus requires the use of importin and RAN-GTP. When RAN-GTP binds to importin, what happens to the molecule?238views
- Multiple Choice
Unprocessed mRNA is exported from the nucleus to be processed before translation.265views