13. Intracellular Protein Transport
ER Processing and Transport
- Open Question
Match the following term with its definition
I. Co-translational import ______________________
II. Post-translational import ______________________
III. ER retention signal ______________________
IV. Translocon ______________________
A. Pore in the ER membrane that binds SRP and SRPR to translocate the protein into ER
B. Signal sequence located on the C-terminus and keeps proteins within the ER
C. Process of importing proteins into the ER as they're being translated
D. importing proteins into the ER after they've been translated
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is responsible for recognizing the ER signal sequence?
- Multiple Choice
A protein contains 5 start/stop transfer sequences. How many times will this protein cross the membrane?
- Multiple Choice
Glycosylation of proteins in the ER is associated with which of the following molecules or responses?