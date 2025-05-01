11. Aerobic Respiration
Citric Acid Cycle
11. Aerobic Respiration
Citric Acid Cycle
Guided videos.
Learn with KyliaGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a product of the citric acid cycle?399views1rank
- Multiple Choice
For each acetyl CoA that is oxidized in the citric acid cycle, what is created?201views
- Multiple Choice
The citric acid cycle requires oxygen indirectly, because oxygen is necessary for what to occur?249views1rank
- Multiple Choice
What is the starting molecule for the citric acid cycle?274views2rank