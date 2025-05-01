Problem 9
Match each equation in Column I with the correct first step for solving it in Column II. (x+5)2/3 - (x+5)1/3 - 6 = 0
Problem 11
Determine the values of the variable that cannot possibly be solutions of each equation. Do not solve.
(5/(2x+3))-(1/(x-6))=0
Problem 13
Determine the values of the variable that cannot possibly be solutions of each equation. Do not solve. 3/(x-2) + 1/(x+1) = 3/(x2-x-2)
Problem 15
Determine the values of the variable that cannot possibly be solutions of each equation. Do not solve. 1/(4x) - 2/x = 3
Problem 16
Determine the values of the variable that cannot possibly be solutions of each equation. Do not solve. 5/(2x) - 2/x = 6
Problem 17
Solve each equation. See Example 1. (2x+5)/2 - 3x/(x-2) = x
Problem 18
Solve each equation. (4x+3)/4 - 2x/(x+1) = x
Problem 19
Solve each equation. x/(x-3) = 3/(x-3) + 3
Problem 20
Solve each equation. x/(x-4) = 4/(x-4) + 4
Problem 24
Solve each equation. 3/(x2+x-2) - 1/(x2-1) = 7/(2x2+6x+4)
Problem 26
Solve each equation. See Example 2. (4x+3)/(x+1) + 2/x = 1/(x2+x)
Problem 27
Solve each equation. x/(x-1) - 1/(x+1) = 2/(x2-1)
Problem 34
Solve each equation. (x+4)/2x = (x-1)/3
Problem 35
Solve each equation. 2x/(x-2) = 5 + 4x2/(x-2)
Problem 36
Solve each equation. 3x2/(x-2) + 2 = x/(x-1)
Problem 45
Solve each equation. x - √(2x+3) = 0
Problem 47
Solve each equation. √(3x+7) = 3x+5
Problem 48
Solve each equation. √(4x+13) = 2x-1
Problem 50
Solve each equation. √(6x+7) - 9 = x-7
Problem 51
Solve each equation. √4x-x+3=0
Problem 52
Solve each equation. √2x-x+4=0
Problem 53
Solve each equation. √x-√(x-5)=1
Problem 54
Solve each equation. √x-√(x-12)=2
Problem 55
Solve each equation. √(x+7)+3=√(x-4)
Problem 56
Solve each equation. √(x+5) + 2 = √(x-1)
Problem 57
Solve each equation.√(2x+5)-√(x+2)=1
Problem 58
Solve each equation. √(4x+1)-√(x-1)=2
Problem 59
Solve each equation. √3x=√(5x+1)-1
Problem 60
Solve each equation. √2x=√(3x+12)-2
Problem 61
Solve each equation. √(x+2)=1-√(3x+7)
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
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