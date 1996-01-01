Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Which statement correctly describes a difference between
graphene and graphite?
(a) Graphene is a molecule but graphite is not. (b) Graphene
is a single sheet of carbon atoms and graphite contains
many, and larger, sheets of carbon atoms. (c) Graphene is an
insulator but graphite is a metal. (d) Graphite is pure carbon
but graphene is not. (e) The carbons are sp2 hybridized in
graphene but sp3 hybridized in graphite.