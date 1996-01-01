The partial Lewis structure that follows is for a hydrocarbon
molecule. In the full Lewis structure, each carbon atom
satisfies the octet rule, and there are no unshared electron
pairs in the molecule. The carbon—carbon bonds
are labeled 1, 2, and 3. (a) How many hydrogen atoms
are in the molecule?
Verified Solution
