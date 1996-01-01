The graph below shows the change in pressure as the temperature
increases for a 1-mol sample of a gas confined to a
1-L container. The four plots correspond to an ideal gas and
three real gases: CO2, N2, and Cl2. (a) At room temperature,
all three real gases have a pressure less than the ideal gas.
Which van der Waals constant, a or b, accounts for the influence
intermolecular forces have in lowering the pressure of a
real gas?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Van der Waals Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno