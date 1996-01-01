Which experiment and subsequent observation led to the discovery that atoms contain negatively charged particles, now known as electrons? (LO 2.10–2.12)
(a) Oil is sprayed into a chamber and the speed at which the oil droplets fall is measured with and without an applied voltage. X rays in the chamber knock electrons out of air molecules. The electrons stick to the oil pro-ducing an overall negative charge on the drops. Adjusting the voltage changes the speed at which the negatively charged oil droplets fall.
(b) When a high voltage is applied across metal electrodes at opposite ends of a sealed glass tube, a cathode ray is produced. The cathode ray is repelled by a negatively charged plate.
(c) A radioactive substance emits alpha particles, which are directed at a thin gold foil. Most of the alpha par-ticles pass through the foil, but a few alpha particles are slightly deflected and some even bounce back toward the radioactive source.
(d) The mass of different elements in a pure chemical com-pound are measured. Different samples of the compound always contains the same proportion of elements by mass.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The Atom with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno