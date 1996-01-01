The rate of a first-order reaction is followed by spectroscopy,
monitoring the absorbance of a colored reactant at 520 nm.
The reaction occurs in a 1.00-cm sample cell, and the only
colored species in the reaction has an extinction coefficient
of 5.60 * 103 M-1 cm-1 at 520 nm. (a) Calculate the initial
concentration of the colored reactant if the absorbance is
0.605 at the beginning of the reaction.
