Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Chemistry14. SolutionsSolutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
1:11 minutes
Problem 114
Textbook Question

Compounds like sodium stearate, called “surfactants” in general, can form structures known as micelles in water, once the solution concentration reaches the value known as the critical micelle concentration (cmc). Micelles contain dozens to hundreds of molecules. The cmc depends on the substance, the solvent, and the temperature. (a) The turbidity (the amount of light scattering) of solutions increases dramatically at the cmc. Suggest an explanation. .

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
1:03m

Watch next

Master Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.