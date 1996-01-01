Compounds like sodium stearate, called “surfactants” in
general, can form structures known as micelles in water,
once the solution concentration reaches the value known
as the critical micelle concentration (cmc). Micelles contain dozens to hundreds of molecules. The cmc depends
on the substance, the solvent, and the temperature.
(a) The turbidity (the amount of light scattering) of solutions increases dramatically at the cmc. Suggest an explanation. .
