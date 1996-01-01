Millikan determined the charge on the electron by studying
the static charges on oil drops falling in an electric
field (Figure 2.5). A student carried out this experiment using
several oil drops for her measurements and calculated the
charges on the drops. She obtained the following data:
Droplet Calculated Charge (C)
A 1.60 * 10-19
B 3.15 * 10-19
C 4.81 * 10-19
D 6.31 * 10-19
(c) What value should she report for the electronic charge?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Classification of Matter with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno