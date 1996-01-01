Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

(b) How many valence electrons does a nitrogen atom possess?

Relevant Solution
clock
37s
Play a video:
Hello everyone today. We are being asked to find how many valence electrons there are in a tin atom based on the periodic table. We know that tin has an atomic number or atomic symbol of S. N. And it isn't column for a. The column represents the number of valence electrons that an element will have, And therefore we can say that 10 had a total of four valence electrons. I hope this helped, and until next time.
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.