Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

The thermite reaction, Fe2O3 + Al S Al2O3 + Fe produces so much heat that the Fe product melts. This reaction is used industrially to weld metal parts under water, where a torch cannot be employed. It is also a favorite chemical demonstration in the lecture hall (on a small scale). (d) If you performed the reverse reaction— aluminum oxide plus iron makes iron oxide plus aluminum—would that reaction have heat as a reactant or a product?

Similar Solution

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.