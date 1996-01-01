Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
The thermite reaction,
Fe2O3 + Al S Al2O3 + Fe
produces so much heat that the Fe product melts. This reaction
is used industrially to weld metal parts under water,
where a torch cannot be employed. It is also a favorite chemical
demonstration in the lecture hall (on a small scale).
(d) If you performed the reverse reaction— aluminum oxide
plus iron makes iron oxide plus aluminum—would that
reaction have heat as a reactant or a product?