Problem
The react ion between ethyl bromide 1C2H5Br2
and hydroxide ion in ethyl alcohol at 330 K,
C2H5Br1alc2 + OH- 1alc2¡ C2H5OH1l2 + Br - 1alc2,
is first order each in ethyl bromide and hydroxide ion.
When 3C2H5Br4 is 0.0477 M and 3OH- 4 is 0.100 M, the
rate of disappearance of ethyl bromide is 1.7 * 10-7 M>s.
(c) How would the rate of
disappearance of ethyl bromide change if the solution
were diluted by adding an equal volume of pure ethyl alcohol
to the solution?