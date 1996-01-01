Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

The react ion between ethyl bromide 1C2H5Br2 and hydroxide ion in ethyl alcohol at 330 K, C2H5Br1alc2 + OH- 1alc2¡ C2H5OH1l2 + Br - 1alc2, is first order each in ethyl bromide and hydroxide ion. When 3C2H5Br4 is 0.0477 M and 3OH- 4 is 0.100 M, the rate of disappearance of ethyl bromide is 1.7 * 10-7 M>s. (c) How would the rate of disappearance of ethyl bromide change if the solution were diluted by adding an equal volume of pure ethyl alcohol to the solution?

