Problem

An important reaction for the conversion of natural gas to other useful hydrocarbons is the conversion of methane to ethane. 2 CH41g2¡C2H61g2 + H21g2 In practice, this reaction is carried out in the presence of oxygen, which converts the hydrogen produced into water. 2 CH41g2 + 12 O21g2¡C2H61g2 + H2O1g2 Use Table 8.3 to estimate H for these two reactions. Why is the conversion of methane to ethane more favorable when oxygen is used? Why is the conversion of methane to ethane more favorable when oxygen is used?

