Problem
An important reaction for the conversion of natural gas to
other useful hydrocarbons is the conversion of methane to
ethane.
2 CH41g2¡C2H61g2 + H21g2
In practice, this reaction is carried out in the presence of oxygen,
which converts the hydrogen produced into water.
2 CH41g2 + 12
O21g2¡C2H61g2 + H2O1g2
Use Table 8.3 to estimate H for these two reactions. Why is
the conversion of methane to ethane more favorable when
oxygen is used?
