The Ti2+ ion is isoelectronic with the Ca atom. (c) What charge would Ti have to be isoelectronic with Ca2+ ?
Consider the hypothetical molecule B-A=B. Are the following statements true or false? (a) This molecule cannot exist. (b) If resonance was important, the molecule would have identical A–B bond lengths.
An important reaction for the conversion of natural gas to other useful hydrocarbons is the conversion of methane to ethane. 2 CH4(g) → C2H6(g) + H2(g) In practice, this reaction is carried out in the presence of oxygen, which converts the hydrogen produced into water. 2 CH4(g) + 12 O2(g) → C2H6(g) + H2O(g) Use Table 8.3 to estimate H for these two reactions. Why is the conversion of methane to ethane more favorable when oxygen is used? Why is the conversion of methane to ethane more favorable when oxygen is used?
Two compounds are isomers if they have the same chemical formula but different arrangements of atoms. Use Table 8.3 to estimate H for each of the following gas-phase isomerization reactions and indicate which isomer has the lower enthalpy. (d) Methyl isocyanide → Acetonitrile
Consider the molecule C4H5N, which has the connectivity shown below. (a) After the Lewis structure for the molecule is completed, how many s and how many p bonds are there in this molecule?
The electron affinity of oxygen is -141 kJ/mol, corresponding to the reaction O(g) + e- → O-(g). The lattice energy of K2O(s) is 2238 kJ/mol. Use these data along with data in Appendix C and Figure 7.10 to calculate the 'second electron affinity' of oxygen, corresponding to the reaction O-(g) + e- → O2-(g)
One scale for electronegativity is based on the concept that the electronegativity of any atom is proportional to the ionization energy of the atom minus its electron affinity: electronegativity = k1I - EA2, where k is a proportionality constant. (b) Why are both ionization energy and electron affinity relevant to the notion of electronegativity?