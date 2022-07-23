Skip to main content
Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 98c
Chapter 8, Problem 98c

The Ti2+ ion is isoelectronic with the Ca atom. (c) What charge would Ti have to be isoelectronic with Ca2+ ?

Hey everyone in this question, it says, what charge should manganese have to be? Isil electronic with vanadium five plus cat ion. If manganese to Pluskat ion is isil electronics with neutral vanadium. So we should recall that Isil electronic consists of atoms or ions with the same number of electrons. So we want to make note of our neutral atoms of manganese and our neutral atoms vanadium, which is just T. So for our neutral atoms for manganese we would find manganese located with the atomic number 25 in our D block of our periodic table, which is our transition metal section. And for neutral vanadium we would correspond that with the atomic number 23. Also in our D block, our transition middle section of our periodic table. Now the prompt mentions vanadium five plus as our cat eye on here. And that means that we would have from our neutral vanadium a loss of five electrons due to the fact that we should recall a positive charge corresponds to the loss of electrons. And so that means that our vanadium five Pluskat ian has an atomic number of 18 or rather it has 18 protons corresponding to also 18 electrons. The prompt also mentions that manganese to Pluskat ion, Which is therefore corresponding to a neutral atom of Manganese having 25 electrons and 25 protons losing two electrons, resulting in an amount of 23 electrons left over. So the prompt tells us that this man Guineas catalon is isil electronics with neutral vanadium which we can definitely agree with because as we can see neutral vanadium has the atomic number 23 corresponding to 23 electrons. And neutral manganese has atomic number 25. So the Catalan two plus of Manganese has electrons. Which would definitely be isil electronics with neutral vanadium. So because we want our manganese to now be Isil electronic with a cat ion of vanadium having a five plus charge which was result in 18 electrons. We would therefore say that to find the isil electronic atom of manganese, we would take manganese and it's 25 electrons in a neutral atom of manganese. And we're going to subtract that from 18 to get our charge on manganese that we should have to be icy electronic. And this difference gives us a difference of seven and so therefore we would say that we should form the manganese seven plus cat ion to be so electronic with vanadium five plus and this will be our final answer to complete this example. So I hope that everything I went through is clear. But if you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video
