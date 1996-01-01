Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Chemistry6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsMolarity
2:27 minutes
Problem 111
Textbook Question

Ritalin is the trade name of a drug, methylphenidate, used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in young adults. The chemical structure of methylphenidate is (c) Ritalin has a half-life of 3 hours in the blood, which means that after 3 hours the concentration in the blood has decreased by half of its initial value. For the man in part (b), what is the concentration of Ritalin in his blood after 6 hours?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
0:53m

Watch next

Master Molarity with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.