The arsenic in a 1.22-g sample of a pesticide was converted to AsO 4 3- by suitable chemical treatment. It was then titrated using Ag+ to form Ag 3 AsO 4 as a precipitate. (b) Name Ag 3 AsO 4 by analogy to the corresponding compound containing phosphorus in place of arsenic.

