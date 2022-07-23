Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 113b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 4, Problem 113b

The arsenic in a 1.22-g sample of a pesticide was converted to AsO43- by suitable chemical treatment. It was then titrated using Ag+ to form Ag3AsO4 as a precipitate. (b) Name Ag3AsO4 by analogy to the corresponding compound containing phosphorus in place of arsenic.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone for this problem. It reads commercial bleach contains sodium hypochlorite which acts as the bleaching agent active ingredient, the concentration of sodium hypochlorite and bleaching solutions can be determined by redox titillation. Name this compound by analogy to sodium hypochlorite, a corresponding compound containing chlorine instead of bro. Mean? Okay, so we need to name this compound following the same analogy for sodium hypochlorite. Alright, so let's go ahead and write out our sodium hypochlorite a chemical formula and its name here is sodium hippo chloride. And we want to name this compound by the same analogy. So let's take a look at some key pieces here. So we see that we have the name sodium here. Alright, so that means this is going to stay the same. So we have sodium and another element that we have here is let's do it in a different color. We have the chlorine here. But over here we have bro mean. Alright, so we need to replace chlor with bro. Okay, so we have two other pieces of information. So we have this hypo here and we also have this right here. So the prefix hypo is used to indicate the very lowest oxidation state and the suffix ite is used for the ion that has the smallest number of oxygen atoms. So that's why we have hypo and right here. So essentially all we're replacing here is the chlor Oh or the chlor with bro. Okay, broom. So let's go ahead and do that. So by replacing it we're going to still keep the hypo and the ICT. So we have high bow and then we have bro might. Okay, so this is going to be the name of this compound following the same analogy. So it is going to be sodium hipAA bro. Might. Alright, so that's it for this problem. I hope this was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A sample of 8.69 g of Zn1OH22 is added to 155.0 mL of 0.750 M H2SO4. (c) How many moles of ZnSO4 are present after the reaction is complete?

408
views
Textbook Question

In 2014, a major chemical leak at a facility in West Virginia released 28,390 L of MCHM (4-methylcyclohexylmethanol, C8H16O) into the Elk River. The density of MCHM is 0.9074 g/mL. (a) Calculate the initial molarity of MCHM in the river, assuming that the first part of the river is 2.00 m deep, 90.0 m wide, and 90.0 m long.

378
views
Textbook Question
Ritalin is the trade name of a drug, methylphenidate, used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in young adults. The chemical structure of methylphenidate is (c) Ritalin has a half-life of 3 hours in the blood, which means that after 3 hours the concentration in the blood has decreased by half of its initial value. For the man in part (b), what is the concentration of Ritalin in his blood after 6 hours?
305
views
Textbook Question

The arsenic in a 1.22-g sample of a pesticide was converted to AsO43- by suitable chemical treatment. It was then titrated using Ag+ to form Ag3AsO4 as a precipitate. (c) If it took 25.0 mL of 0.102 M Ag+to reach the equivalence point in this titration, what is the mass percentage of arsenic in the pesticide?

922
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Federal regulations set an upper limit of 50 parts per million (ppm) of NH3 in the air in a work environment [that is, 50 molecules of NH3(g) for every million molecules in the air]. Air from a manufacturing operation was drawn through a solution containing 1.00⨉102 mL of 0.0105 M HCl. The NH3 reacts with HCl according to: NH3(aq) + HCl(aq) → NH4Cl(aq). After drawing air through the acid solution for 10.0 min at a rate of 10.0 L/min, the acid was titrated. The remaining acid needed 13.1 mL of 0.0588 M NaOH to reach the equivalence point. (a) How many grams of NH3 were drawn into the acid solution?

448
views
Textbook Question

Federal regulations set an upper limit of 50 parts per million (ppm) of NH3 in the air in a work environment [that is, 50 molecules of NH3(g) for every million molecules in the air]. Air from a manufacturing operation was drawn through a solution containing 1.00⨉102 mL of 0.0105 M HCl. The NH3 reacts with HCl according to: NH3(aq) + HCl(aq) → NH4Cl(aq). After drawing air through the acid solution for 10.0 min at a rate of 10.0 L/min, the acid was titrated. The remaining acid needed 13.1 mL of 0.0588 M NaOH to reach the equivalence point. (b) How many ppm of NH3 were in the air? (Air has a density of 1.20 g/L and an average molar mass of 29.0 g/mol under the conditions of the experiment.)

467
views