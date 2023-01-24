Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Carbon and oxygen combine to form the molecular compound CO2, while silicon and oxygen combine to form a covalent network solid with the formula unit SiO2. Explain the difference in bonding between the two group 4A elements and oxygen.

Relevant Solution
clock
9m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.