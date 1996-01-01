Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsRedox Reactions
Problem 12
Magnesium, the element, is produced commercially by electrolysis from a molten salt (the “electrolyte”) using a cell similar to the one shown here. (c) Recall that in an electrolytic cell the anode is given the + sign and the cathode is given the – sign, which is the opposite of what we see in batteries. What half-reaction occurs at the anode in this electrolytic cell?

