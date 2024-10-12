At the end of 2020, global population was about 7.8 billion. What mass of glucose in kg would be needed to provide 1500 Cal/person/day of nourishment to the global population for one year? Assume that glucose is metabolized entirely to CO 2 (𝑔) and H 2 O(𝑙) according to the following thermochemical equation: C 6 H 12 O 6 (s) + 6 O 2 (𝑔) → 6 CO 2 (𝑔) + 6 H 2 O(𝑙) ΔH° = -2803 kJ