Alright, everyone in this video, we're identifying which of the following molecules can exhibit hydrogen bonding as a pure liquid. So hydrogen bonding occurs when the hydrogen connects with a nitrogen oxygen or fluorine atom. So quickly going down the list. Starting off with eight, we can see that there's an oxygen here. And in hydrogen here. However, those two atoms are not directly connected to each other. There's that carbon right here. Therefore a is not one of our answer choices. Moving on to the next one over here. D. So D. We have a carbon in the center And then we have it connected to three Bro means and one hydrogen. So like I said, in order to have hydrogen bonding, the hydrant has to be connected to nitrogen oxygen. Flooring in this case the hydrant is connected to a carbon that's not hydrogen bonding D. Is incorrect. Moving on to beat right over here. So we have to hire logins and that's connected to a nitrogen. It falls this list, right, hydrogen and nitrogen. So that is one of our answer choices. So go ahead and maybe circle that and also put a green little chick. Alright, moving on to e Right over here, we can see that the hydrant is connected to a sulfur and it's not part of our three atoms. Therefore this answer is incorrect. Alright, moving on to see this ring over here. So the hydrogen right here is connected to an oxygen that's an alcohol group and whenever we have an alcohol group that indicates it can hydrogen bond. So C is indeed whatever answers. How can I also include a green check. Alright, Moving on to F Here, Right up here, so we have the hydrant connected to chlorine and that's not whenever three items again, so that again will be eliminated from our choices. Moving down just slightly. Alright, lastly, we have G. So let's go ahead, identify the hydrogen. So hydrogen again connected to a carbon and not any other atoms. So G is also going to be limited. So as we can see, our answers is only going to be B and see, and if we go down, we can see that it's going to be and to choice see which includes both molecules B and C. Alright guys, thank you guys so much for watching and have a great day.

