Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that non in has a chain of nine carbon atoms. What is the empirical formula for this? Al cane? So isn't O'Kane? So it has only single bonds. Let's draw this out. We have 123456789. Now let's fill in our hydrogen three four five 89, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20. So our empirical formula is C. Nine H. 20. We could also find this by using the al caine formula C N H two N plus two, Which would be c. nine. And then Hydrogen. We would do nine times 2 because And then we'll do 18 plus two equals 20. So either way we get c. nine h. 20. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

