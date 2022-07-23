Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 82a
Chapter 2, Problem 82a

(a) What is meant by the term isomer?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that isomers are compounds with the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements.
Recognize that there are different types of isomers, including structural isomers and stereoisomers.
Structural isomers have different connectivity of atoms within the molecule, leading to different chemical properties.
Stereoisomers have the same connectivity but differ in the spatial arrangement of atoms, which can affect physical and chemical properties.
Consider examples of isomers, such as butane and isobutane, to illustrate how the same molecular formula can lead to different structures.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
41s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isomerism

Isomerism refers to the phenomenon where two or more compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements or spatial orientations of atoms. This leads to distinct physical and chemical properties among the isomers, making the study of isomerism crucial in organic chemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:14
Isomerism in Coordination Complexes Example

Types of Isomers

Isomers can be classified into two main types: structural isomers and stereoisomers. Structural isomers differ in the connectivity of their atoms, while stereoisomers have the same connectivity but differ in the spatial arrangement of atoms. Understanding these types helps in predicting the behavior of different compounds.

Importance of Isomers

Isomers play a significant role in various fields, including pharmaceuticals, where different isomers of a drug can have different biological activities. Recognizing the implications of isomerism is essential for the development of effective medications and understanding their mechanisms of action.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Isomers
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(b) What functional group characterizes an alcohol?

293
views
Textbook Question

(a) What is a functional group?

176
views
Textbook Question

(b) Pentane is the alkane with a chain of five carbon atoms. Determine its molecular formula.

1036
views
Textbook Question

(b) Among the four alkanes, ethane, propane, butane, and pentane, which is capable of existing in isomeric forms?

578
views
Textbook Question

(a) What is a hydrocarbon?

173
views
Textbook Question

Assume that you encounter the following sentences in your reading. What is the chemical formula for each substance mentioned? (c) Hydrogen cyanide is a very poisonous gas.

481
views