(a) What is meant by the term isomer?

Textbook Question
(b) What functional group characterizes an alcohol?
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(b) What functional group characterizes an alcohol?
(a) What is a functional group?
(b) Pentane is the alkane with a chain of five carbon atoms. Determine its molecular formula.
(b) Among the four alkanes, ethane, propane, butane, and pentane, which is capable of existing in isomeric forms?
(a) What is a hydrocarbon?
Assume that you encounter the following sentences in your reading. What is the chemical formula for each substance mentioned? (c) Hydrogen cyanide is a very poisonous gas.