Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Chapter 2, Problem 79d

Write the chemical formula for each substance mentioned in the following word descriptions (use the front inside cover to find the symbols for the elements you do not know). (d) The substance phosphorus trihydride, commonly called phosphine, is a toxic gas.

Hello everyone. Today. We are being asked to provide the formula for a di sulfur deck of fluoride. First. It's important to note what the prefix is in each of these names. For example, for di sulfur, we have a prefix di meaning to and of course sulfur. It's curated S. So we're starting out with S. two. Next we have Decca fluoride and the prefix deca means 10. Of course fluoride can be abbreviated as F. So therefore we have S two F as our final answer for di sulfur deca fluoride. I hope this helped, and until next time.
